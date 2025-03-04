Left Menu

Linda McMahon's Mission: Transforming the U.S. Department of Education

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced her intention to streamline the Department of Education, emphasizing a shift in educational oversight to state governments. The move, aligned with President Trump's agenda, will involve major changes in staff, budgets, and operations, requiring collaboration with Congress and teachers' unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:41 IST
U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has outlined her strategy to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies within the Department of Education, as part of President Donald Trump's broader aim to dismantle the department. On Monday, she emphasized the importance of transferring educational oversight to state governments, a significant change that promises to reshape the federal department's role.

Recently confirmed by the Senate, McMahon emphasized that this overhaul would substantially affect department staff, budgeting, and overall agency operations. Despite President Trump's goal to potentially close the department through executive action, he concedes that this would require cooperation from Congress and teachers' unions.

While McMahon's statement stops short of definitively calling for the department's closure, she expressed a commitment to working collaboratively with Congressional and federal agency stakeholders to figure out the most effective way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

