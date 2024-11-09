Left Menu

Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

Scott Bessent and John Paulson are key contenders for the U.S. Treasury Secretary role under Trump’s upcoming term. Bessent has met Trump, but Paulson's status remains unclear. The decision heavily influences economic policy, drawing significant attention from Wall Street and political insiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:45 IST
Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

Scott Bessent, a prominent investor, met with Donald Trump on Friday, emerging as a leading candidate for the role of U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Alongside fellow investor John Paulson, Bessent is among the top prospects for this influential Cabinet position.

Wall Street is closely monitoring the decision, given Trump's plans to reshape global trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024