Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position
Scott Bessent and John Paulson are key contenders for the U.S. Treasury Secretary role under Trump’s upcoming term. Bessent has met Trump, but Paulson's status remains unclear. The decision heavily influences economic policy, drawing significant attention from Wall Street and political insiders.
Scott Bessent, a prominent investor, met with Donald Trump on Friday, emerging as a leading candidate for the role of U.S. Treasury Secretary.
Alongside fellow investor John Paulson, Bessent is among the top prospects for this influential Cabinet position.
Wall Street is closely monitoring the decision, given Trump's plans to reshape global trade policies.
