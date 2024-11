RFK Jr. Joins Trump Transition Team: Health Overhaul on the Horizon

In a surprising move, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is assessing potential hires for key positions within the U.S. government's health agencies under the Trump administration. This comes as part of Trump's broader initiative to prioritize public health.

Kennedy, advocated for stringent vaccine testing, may secure a role himself, though his current focus is recommending unbiased professionals for leadership roles within agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services.

Despite some controversy, including false claims about fluoride, Kennedy is pressured to demonstrate effective health policies by Trump, emphasizing a reduction in chronic illnesses as a primary goal.

