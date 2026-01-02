Public Health Crisis Stabilized in Indore Amid Political Tensions

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was informed by the state government on Friday that the Bhagirathpura health crisis has been classified as a 'public health contingency,' and the situation has been stabilized through emergency measures and ongoing monitoring. A detailed 40-page status report submitted by the Sub-divisional magistrate reaffirmed that the issue was not treated as a 'routine medical problem.'

The status report, a response to a PIL by Indore High Court Bar Association's President Ritesh Inani, claimed that the diarrheal outbreak is under control with vigilant monitoring. It detailed the impact and current medical status, noting that 93 of 294 admitted patients since the outbreak began have been treated and discharged. A joint survey team is performing door-to-door screenings to distribute preventive medicines, while an investigation into water contamination is underway.

Political tensions surface as leaders call for accountability. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered disciplinary measures against officials. Former CM Uma Bharti criticized the government's 'insufficient response,' and Rahul Gandhi condemned the 'misgovernance' in the state. Controversies arose from comments by Senior MP cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, contributing to the growing pressure on the ruling administration.