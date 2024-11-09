Left Menu

Election Bomb Threats: A New Challenge for Democracy

Maryland election boards were targeted with bomb threats on Friday night while officials counted mail-in ballots. Despite the threats, which led to evacuations, authorities, including State Administrator Jared DeMarinis, assured the public that safety measures are in place, and canvassing will continue. The threats are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday night, several Maryland election boards were evacuated due to bomb threats as officials were counting mail-in ballots. The authorities assured that everyone was safe.

Jared DeMarinis, the State Administrator of Elections, denounced the threats as "cowardly," emphasizing the continuation of canvassing despite such intimidation efforts. He assured that safety remains the top priority.

Meanwhile, the FBI indicated that similar threats targeted polling places in five battleground states, originating from Russian email domains, although Russia denies any involvement. Security preparations were in place ahead of the elections, anticipating threats from misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

