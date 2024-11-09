Election Bomb Threats: A New Challenge for Democracy

On Friday night, several Maryland election boards were evacuated due to bomb threats as officials were counting mail-in ballots. The authorities assured that everyone was safe.

Jared DeMarinis, the State Administrator of Elections, denounced the threats as "cowardly," emphasizing the continuation of canvassing despite such intimidation efforts. He assured that safety remains the top priority.

Meanwhile, the FBI indicated that similar threats targeted polling places in five battleground states, originating from Russian email domains, although Russia denies any involvement. Security preparations were in place ahead of the elections, anticipating threats from misinformation.

