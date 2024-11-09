Trolley Bag Controversy Shakes Up Palakkad Bypoll

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is optimistic that the trolley bag controversy will be a disadvantage to the Congress-UDF in the upcoming Palakkad assembly bypoll. The controversy has sparked discussions around election fairness and transparency.

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, emphasized that the controversy is a critical matter impacting voter sentiment and called for thorough discussions and investigations. He accused Congress of trying to downplay the issue.

The issue emerged after a police raid at a Palakkad hotel, leading to suspicion of black money linked to Congress leaders. The incident, coupled with internal Congress issues, is seen as advantageous for CPI(M) in the postponed bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)