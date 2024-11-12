Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Posters Target BJP Amid UP By-Poll Postponement

In Amethi, Samajwadi Party leaders displayed posters lauding Akhilesh Yadav and criticizing the BJP ahead of UP by-polls. Amidst election postponement to November 20, Akhilesh blamed BJP for delaying votes of out-of-state workers. The polls were rescheduled after requests from major parties due to festival conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:58 IST
Samajwadi Party Posters Target BJP Amid UP By-Poll Postponement
Visual from Amethi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leaders distributed posters in Amethi lauding their Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, while taking a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party. The slogans on the posters highlighted the 'fear' of Akhilesh and anticipated the BJP's downfall, signaling a tense political atmosphere.

The Election Commission's decision to delay elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab to November 20 from the initially scheduled November 13 has stirred political discourse. Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating election dates to disenfranchise workers affected by high unemployment in UP, returning home during the festival season.

Previously, the Milkipur by-election was postponed, with the new dates impacting multiple constituencies, including key areas in Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the shift in polling dates, the counting and completion timelines remain unchanged. The EC's decision came after requests from major political parties to avoid low voter turnout during festive periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024