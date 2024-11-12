Samajwadi Party Posters Target BJP Amid UP By-Poll Postponement

In a bold move ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leaders distributed posters in Amethi lauding their Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, while taking a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party. The slogans on the posters highlighted the 'fear' of Akhilesh and anticipated the BJP's downfall, signaling a tense political atmosphere.

The Election Commission's decision to delay elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab to November 20 from the initially scheduled November 13 has stirred political discourse. Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating election dates to disenfranchise workers affected by high unemployment in UP, returning home during the festival season.

Previously, the Milkipur by-election was postponed, with the new dates impacting multiple constituencies, including key areas in Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the shift in polling dates, the counting and completion timelines remain unchanged. The EC's decision came after requests from major political parties to avoid low voter turnout during festive periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)