Ruben Gallego Claims Arizona Senate Seat

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has been elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona, maintaining the seat for his party after the retirement of Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran, defeated Republican Kari Lake in the highly watched race, focusing on gun control and immigration issues.

Updated: 12-11-2024 10:33 IST
Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has secured the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, as projected by Edison Research late Monday night. The 44-year-old Marine Corps combat veteran succeeds Senator Kyrsten Sinema, ensuring the seat remains in his party's control.

Gallego's political journey includes representing a Phoenix district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015. In this closely contested race, Gallego faced off against Republican Kari Lake, who is known for her allegiance to Donald Trump and backing his unfounded claims of a rigged 2020 election.

The campaign trail saw Gallego championing key issues like gun control and immigration, which resonate deeply with voters in the border state. Lake, a former journalist, had previously lost a bid for Arizona governor in 2022.

