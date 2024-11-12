Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar

The political landscape in West Bengal is heating up as by-elections approach for six assembly constituencies, posing a significant test for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). This comes after widespread protests erupted following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

These by-elections, scheduled amidst a backdrop of public unrest, see prominent parties including the TMC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Front, and Congress fielding candidates. The incident has added a fresh layer of complexity, with junior doctors demanding justice and systemic reforms in the healthcare sector, potentially swaying public sentiment.

Five of the six constituencies are located in TMC strongholds, with Madarihat remaining under BJP influence. The polls are being described as a four-cornered battle, testing not only party influence but also public reaction to the recent healthcare scandal that has rocked the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)