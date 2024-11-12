Left Menu

Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar

The by-elections for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal signify a critical test for the ruling TMC following a widespread uproar over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor. This incident sparked significant protests, potentially influencing voter sentiment in this multi-party contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:38 IST
Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in West Bengal is heating up as by-elections approach for six assembly constituencies, posing a significant test for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). This comes after widespread protests erupted following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

These by-elections, scheduled amidst a backdrop of public unrest, see prominent parties including the TMC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Front, and Congress fielding candidates. The incident has added a fresh layer of complexity, with junior doctors demanding justice and systemic reforms in the healthcare sector, potentially swaying public sentiment.

Five of the six constituencies are located in TMC strongholds, with Madarihat remaining under BJP influence. The polls are being described as a four-cornered battle, testing not only party influence but also public reaction to the recent healthcare scandal that has rocked the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024