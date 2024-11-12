Left Menu

Russia and China: United Against Dual Containment

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu emphasized the need for Russia and China to counter U.S. 'dual containment' policies. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their alliance, with President Putin recently referring to China as Russia's ally.

Updated: 12-11-2024 11:26 IST
On Tuesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the pressing need for Russia and China to oppose the United States' 'dual containment' strategy, according to a report by Interfax news agency.

In recent years, the ties between Russia and China have grown significantly stronger, reflecting a strategic alliance reinforced by shared geopolitical interests.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted this growing partnership, referring to China as an ally to Russia, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.

