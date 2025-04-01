Left Menu

Bridging Nations: Putin and Wang Yi's Strategic Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, highlighting China's enduring friendship with Russia. During his visit, Wang expressed optimism about the potential normalization of U.S.-Russia relations. This meeting underscores the strategic partnership between China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:31 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to engage in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin. This meeting is part of Wang's three-day diplomatic visit to Moscow.

In an interview with Russian state news agency RIA, Wang described the relationship between China and Russia as one of enduring friendship, never enmity. He emphasized the significance of their strategic partnership.

Wang Yi also noted positive developments regarding U.S.-Russia relations, expressing hope for their normalization. These talks signify a continued strengthening of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

