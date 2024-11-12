Karnataka CMO Denies Muslim Job Reservation Proposal Amid Political Tensions

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has categorically denied reports suggesting that the state government is reviewing a proposal to introduce Muslim reservations in employment. In an official statement, the CMO described these reports as a 'new lie,' despite ongoing public demand for such a reservation.

This clarification arises amid a heated debate about reservations for Muslims in Karnataka. The state government's denial coincides with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent criticisms of the Congress at a rally in Jharkhand, where he accused the party of attempting to reduce reservation quotas for OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals to accommodate Muslims.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has also voiced concerns over categorizing Muslims as OBCs in Karnataka. The NCBC claims that while many Muslim castes are included under OBC reservations, there is an additional 4% reservation for different categories of Muslims, which has prompted scrutiny and demands for clarification from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)