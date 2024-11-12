Senegal's Financial Crossroads: IMF Delays and Debt Disclosures

Senegal is facing a financial test, as its $1.9 billion lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains delayed until at least June, pending resolution of audit discrepancies. The government audit revealed larger debt and deficit numbers, causing a surge in bond yields and triggering downgrades in the country's credit rating.

The IMF suspended the programme after uncovering misreported data. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's government, aware of the increasingly precarious fiscal situation, has been working on a resolution, but the IMF will only consider renewing talks after the court of auditors certifies the findings in December.

President Faye, who is counting on gaining political capital in the upcoming elections, aims to bolster his party's legislative presence to implement economic reforms that address the debt concerns. Investors remain cautious, recalling the IMF's suspension of disbursements to Mozambique in 2016 over similar issues.

