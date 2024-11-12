Germany Urges Vigilance Against Cyber Threats Ahead of Elections

Amid political and economic uncertainty, Germany is prioritizing cybersecurity in preparation for snap elections. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the need to defend against cyber-attacks and disinformation, predominantly from Russia, during a statement on Tuesday.

Faeser stressed the importance of protecting democracy digitally and vowed to enhance security measures against hybrid threats. She noted these threats often originate from President Vladimir Putin's regime as well as other entities.

The Federal Office for Information Security's annual report indicated no major cyber incidents in previous elections, but highlighted ongoing vigilance as Germany approaches its next national election amidst political upheaval.

