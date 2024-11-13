Left Menu

Kharge's Call to Strengthen Democracy at the Polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges voters to support a democratic government that fosters unity, amid polling in Jharkhand and various states. He emphasizes the need for social justice, inclusive development, and protection of natural and tribal resources, while rejecting divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:03 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of voting to bolster democracy as polling commenced across several Indian constituencies. He urged voters to consider forming a government that promotes unity rather than division.

As polls opened in 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand and other regions, Kharge issued a statement in Hindi, calling for the electorate to uphold democratic values and the Constitution through their votes.

Kharge appealed to the people of Jharkhand to vote for a government focused on social justice, inclusive progress, and safeguarding natural resources while resisting divisive influences. He also welcomed first-time voters, encouraging them to vote thoughtfully and inspire others to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

