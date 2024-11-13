Left Menu

Bypoll Battle: Low Turnout Marks Early Voting in Madhya Pradesh

Early voting for the byelections in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly seats saw low turnout, with 17.86% and 16.90% respectively. The bypolls were necessitated due to political shifts involving Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:31 IST
Early voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly bypolls registered as low, with just 17.86% and 16.90% as of 9 am, according to polling authorities. Voting began smoothly across both constituencies, reported Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh.

The Vijaypur by-election was required after former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat switched allegiance to the BJP, earning a ministerial role in the state's cabinet. Budhni's bypoll followed the election of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in 327 polling stations in Vijaypur and 363 in Budhni, where nearly 2,760 officials and staff were deployed to ensure the polls' successful execution. A significant security presence, including district police and special officers, was also arranged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh's Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA's Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank's Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

