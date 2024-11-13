Bypoll Battle: Low Turnout Marks Early Voting in Madhya Pradesh

Early voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly bypolls registered as low, with just 17.86% and 16.90% as of 9 am, according to polling authorities. Voting began smoothly across both constituencies, reported Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh.

The Vijaypur by-election was required after former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat switched allegiance to the BJP, earning a ministerial role in the state's cabinet. Budhni's bypoll followed the election of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in 327 polling stations in Vijaypur and 363 in Budhni, where nearly 2,760 officials and staff were deployed to ensure the polls' successful execution. A significant security presence, including district police and special officers, was also arranged.

(With inputs from agencies.)