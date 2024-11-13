Left Menu

Delhi's Gas Chamber Crisis: Blame Game Heats Up Over Rising Pollution

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes AAP for Delhi's severe pollution levels, categorizing the city as a 'gas chamber.' Residents face health issues as the Air Quality Index plunges to 'Very Poor.' The Supreme Court emphasizes the right to a pollution-free environment, questioning firecracker ban enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:09 IST
Delhi's Gas Chamber Crisis: Blame Game Heats Up Over Rising Pollution
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla made a striking appearance in a gas mask on Wednesday as pollution levels soar in the Delhi-NCR region. In a statement to ANI, Poonawalla accused the Aam Aadmi Party of exacerbating Delhi's pollution problem, claiming the capital has become a 'gas chamber.'

Poonawalla targeted AAP for its silence on over 6,000 cases of stubble burning in Punjab, contrasting this with the party's tendency to blame external factors such as Diwali celebrations, and pollution from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He criticized AAP for ignoring internal factors contributing to pollution in Delhi, including river and air pollution.

The air quality plummeted to 'Very Poor' on Wednesday with a dense smog layer blanketing Delhi. Residents, like Upendra Singh, grapple with low visibility, eye irritation, and respiratory issues. AQI readings soared: 399 in Anand Vihar, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Expressing concern over unregulated firecrackers during Diwali, the Supreme Court reiterated that living in a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court highlighted that no religious practice should compromise citizens' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024