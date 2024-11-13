Delhi's Gas Chamber Crisis: Blame Game Heats Up Over Rising Pollution

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla made a striking appearance in a gas mask on Wednesday as pollution levels soar in the Delhi-NCR region. In a statement to ANI, Poonawalla accused the Aam Aadmi Party of exacerbating Delhi's pollution problem, claiming the capital has become a 'gas chamber.'

Poonawalla targeted AAP for its silence on over 6,000 cases of stubble burning in Punjab, contrasting this with the party's tendency to blame external factors such as Diwali celebrations, and pollution from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He criticized AAP for ignoring internal factors contributing to pollution in Delhi, including river and air pollution.

The air quality plummeted to 'Very Poor' on Wednesday with a dense smog layer blanketing Delhi. Residents, like Upendra Singh, grapple with low visibility, eye irritation, and respiratory issues. AQI readings soared: 399 in Anand Vihar, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Expressing concern over unregulated firecrackers during Diwali, the Supreme Court reiterated that living in a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court highlighted that no religious practice should compromise citizens' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)