Left Menu

Dollar Holds Steady as Markets Monitor Inflation and Policy Shifts

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major currencies while markets await crucial U.S. inflation data. Investors anticipate inflationary policies under Donald Trump's administration. Treasury yields rise as expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts dampen. Meanwhile, bitcoin halted its surge, and geopolitical tensions affected the euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:30 IST
Dollar Holds Steady as Markets Monitor Inflation and Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained stable below a six-and-a-half-month high against major currencies on Wednesday, as investors paused 'Trump trades' in anticipation of upcoming U.S. inflation data. The currency has benefited from Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory, reaching near-highs last seen in early May.

Investors are factoring in lower taxes and trade tariffs from the Trump administration, which are expected to boost inflation. The possibility of Republicans securing full control of Congress could further enable the president-elect to advance his policy agenda.

U.S. Treasury yields have also increased amidst speculation that the Federal Reserve might temper future rate cuts. However, market momentum slowed as attention turned to the forthcoming Consumer Price Index release. Bitcoin's momentum eased as well, declining after reaching an all-time high the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024