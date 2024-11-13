BRS Working President KTR Condemns Arrest of MLA Patnam Narender Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samiti Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has condemned the alleged arrest of BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, calling for his immediate release along with other detained farmers in Lagcherla.

In a social media post, KTR criticized the arrest as evidence of the incompetence within Revanth Reddy's administration. He described it as a conspiracy to attribute the local people's protest to the BRS. According to KTR, the government is making undemocratic moves to silence dissent, including detaining elected representatives merely for engaging with constituents.

KTR asserted that the alleged detention attempts to intimidate BRS representatives such as Reddy, who stands for public causes. He emphasized his party's decades-long resilience against similar suppression, vowing continued resistance against Revanth Reddy's actions. A purported video of the former BRS MLA being taken away has circulated online, but police officials have yet to confirm the arrest, with Vikarabad Additional SP stating that arrest attempts were ongoing and the news remained speculative.

