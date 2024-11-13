Left Menu

BRS Working President KTR Condemns Arrest of MLA Patnam Narender Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samiti's Working President KTR vehemently criticized the alleged arrest of MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, labeling it a sign of administrative incompetence. He urged the immediate release of Reddy and other farmers detained in Lagcherla, denouncing it as an undemocratic move against peaceful protest.

Updated: 13-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:03 IST

Visuals from the video where former MLA Patnam Reddy was reportedly seen being picked up (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samiti Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has condemned the alleged arrest of BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, calling for his immediate release along with other detained farmers in Lagcherla.

In a social media post, KTR criticized the arrest as evidence of the incompetence within Revanth Reddy's administration. He described it as a conspiracy to attribute the local people's protest to the BRS. According to KTR, the government is making undemocratic moves to silence dissent, including detaining elected representatives merely for engaging with constituents.

KTR asserted that the alleged detention attempts to intimidate BRS representatives such as Reddy, who stands for public causes. He emphasized his party's decades-long resilience against similar suppression, vowing continued resistance against Revanth Reddy's actions. A purported video of the former BRS MLA being taken away has circulated online, but police officials have yet to confirm the arrest, with Vikarabad Additional SP stating that arrest attempts were ongoing and the news remained speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

