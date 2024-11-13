Left Menu

Trump's Victory: A Mixed Bag for Hungary

Donald Trump's election victory presents economic challenges for Hungary by exacerbating inflationary pressures and threatening its auto sector due to potential tariffs. The forint may face further depreciation as Hungary's central bank comes under pressure to adjust interest rates amid political considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:32 IST
Donald Trump's election victory could prove to be a double-edged sword for Hungary. While it might bolster the political standing of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, economically it's a different story. Trump's policies are adding to inflationary pressures and posing risks to Hungary's auto sector.

The forint, which was already weakening after a rate cut by Hungary's central bank, took a hit following Trump's win. Analysts warn that further depreciation might follow if Trump implements his tariff threats against China and Europe.

Facing a weak economy and potential for further rate cuts, Hungary might not withstand the pressure. Investors have reconsidered rate easing projections, reflecting the challenges posed by both U.S. tariffs and local political shifts focusing on economic growth over inflation control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

