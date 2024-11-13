Trump's Victory: A Mixed Bag for Hungary

Donald Trump's election victory could prove to be a double-edged sword for Hungary. While it might bolster the political standing of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, economically it's a different story. Trump's policies are adding to inflationary pressures and posing risks to Hungary's auto sector.

The forint, which was already weakening after a rate cut by Hungary's central bank, took a hit following Trump's win. Analysts warn that further depreciation might follow if Trump implements his tariff threats against China and Europe.

Facing a weak economy and potential for further rate cuts, Hungary might not withstand the pressure. Investors have reconsidered rate easing projections, reflecting the challenges posed by both U.S. tariffs and local political shifts focusing on economic growth over inflation control.

