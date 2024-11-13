Left Menu

Trump's Economic Plans: Inflation Risks Or Global Growth Obstacle?

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France and ECB member, warns that President-elect Donald Trump's economic plans could spur inflation in the U.S. and hinder global economic growth. Trump's proposed tariffs might lead to reduced purchasing power for U.S. consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:39 IST
Trump's Economic Plans: Inflation Risks Or Global Growth Obstacle?
  • Country:
  • France

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump poses an economic conundrum that could potentially revive inflation within the United States while impacting global growth, according to a key financial leader.

François Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France and a member of the European Central Bank, expressed this concern while speaking on France Inter radio. Villeroy cautioned that Trump's economic program risks inflating prices in the U.S. and slightly dampening international growth.

The proposed tariffs of 10% or more on imported goods might eliminate the U.S. trade deficit, but Villeroy notes that American consumers could face weakened purchasing power due to protectionist measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024