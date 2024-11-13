BJP's Alleged Betrayal: Maharashtra Farmers' Struggles

The Congress party has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged failure to support farmers in Maharashtra, claiming that the ruling government has ignored rising input costs and has not provided legal recognition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, farmers suffer doubly with poor yields during droughts and price crashes in times of abundant rainfall, as expected in 2024. The Congress's solution involves legalizing MSP and employing the Swaminathan Commission's Formula, ensuring MSPs at 1.5 times the comprehensive cost of cultivation.

Additionally, Ramesh highlighted the stark difference between past BJP promises and current realities, citing the soyabean trading below the promised rates. The Congress emphasized the inadequate procurement of soyabean and cotton, critiquing the government's unfulfilled commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)