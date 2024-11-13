Chandiwal Commission Interview Unveils Anil Deshmukh's Alleged Corruption
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that an interview with Justice K U Chandiwal exposed lies by NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his son. The Chandiwal commission allegedly found evidence of corruption, contradicting Deshmukh's clean chit claims. Fadnavis called for public release of the commission's report.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political rally, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that an interview with Justice K U Chandiwal has unearthed what he describes as misleading assertions made by NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and his son.
According to Fadnavis, the interview demonstrated that the Chandiwal commission found evidence of alleged corruption involving Anil Deshmukh during his term as home minister, despite his claims of being exonerated. This revelation could have significant implications ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Fadnavis has urged for the public disclosure of the Chandiwal report, submitted during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as chief minister, and called for a renewed CBI investigation, highlighting potential obstructions by the MVA leadership in the original inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Targets Jharkhand Government Amid Rising Tensions
BJP Criticizes Congress for Baseless Allegations Post Haryana Elections
Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Mahajan Seeks to Strengthen Welfare Initiatives
BJP's Agnimitra Paul Rebukes West Bengal Government Over Law and Order
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Turmoil and BJP's Tactics Ahead of Maharashtra Elections