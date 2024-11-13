Security Tightens in Paris for High-Stakes France-Israel Match Amid Tensions

Security measures in Paris are being intensified ahead of the France-Israel soccer match at Stade de France, following violent confrontations in Amsterdam involving Israeli soccer fans.

The Nations League match on Thursday is set against a backdrop of strained relations between France and Israel, linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. A massive deployment of 4,000 police officers will be stationed to ensure the safety of the event, as confirmed by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend to show solidarity, even as turnout is expected to be low due to security concerns and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, members of both French and Israeli communities express mixed feelings about the match proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)