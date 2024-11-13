Left Menu

Goyal Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Unnecessary Drama Over Luggage Frisking

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray of creating unnecessary drama over his luggage frisking. Goyal argued that Thackeray's outrage stemmed from fear of being caught and dismissed it as a routine security measure. He also critiqued Thackeray's shift away from Hindutva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:53 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for his recent outcry concerning the frisking of his luggage, labeling it as superfluous drama.

During a press conference in Pune, Goyal dismissed Thackeray's protests as an overreaction to regular security protocols, suggesting they stemmed from a fear of exposure.

Goyal further criticized Thackeray for abandoning the Hindutva ideology and accused him of aligning with Congress and NCP, claiming that the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ideology is not cohesive anymore.

