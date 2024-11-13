Left Menu

France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

France has announced it will not accept the EU-Mercosur free trade deal as it currently stands. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier conveyed this decision to the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signaling potential challenges for the agreement's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
