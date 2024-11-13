France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
France has announced it will not accept the EU-Mercosur free trade deal as it currently stands. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier conveyed this decision to the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signaling potential challenges for the agreement's future.
In a significant development, France has declared its opposition to the current terms of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier emphasized France's stance during a discussion with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.
This decision may pose substantial hurdles for the future of the trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur member states.
