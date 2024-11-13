Power Shuffle: Biden and Trump Ensure Smooth Transition at White House Meeting

On Wednesday, US President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to cement a peaceful transition of power, a time-honored American democratic tradition.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to a seamless transfer on January 20 next year. President Biden warmly welcomed Trump, while extending his congratulations for Trump's election victory.

Joining the meeting were First Lady Jill Biden and White House Chief-of-Staff Jeff Zients, who underscored the readiness of the current administration to support the incoming team.

(With inputs from agencies.)