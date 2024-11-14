Left Menu

High Stakes in Rajasthan Bypolls with 69.29% Voter Turnout

Rajasthan recorded a 69.29% voter turnout in the bypolls for seven assembly seats. The elections, observed under tight security, saw some dramatic incidents including an independent candidate assaulting an area magistrate. The bypolls are crucial for both BJP and Congress amid regional political dynamics.

Rajasthan recorded a tentative voter turnout of 69.29% in the bypolls for seven assembly seats on Wednesday, according to election officials. Tension eased with no significant incidents reported, except for a candidate-slapping episode in Deoli-Uniara, involving independent candidate Naresh Meena.

Voting, which began at 7 am in various constituencies like Jhunjhunu and Dausa and concluded at 6 pm, was conducted under tight security. Khinvsar led with the highest turnout at 75.62%. The results will be announced on November 23. These bypolls are seen as a chance for the BJP to recover after a lackluster Lok Sabha election performance.

The bypolls are replacing seats vacated due to MLA shifts to parliamentary positions and others caused by untimely demises. With close contests expected, this election presents challenges and opportunities for major parties like BJP and Congress, and smaller parties such as RLP and BAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

