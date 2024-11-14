Left Menu

Potential Pentagon Overhaul: Trump's Transition Team Targets Military Leaders

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly planning a major reshuffle at the Pentagon, targeting military officers including the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The strategy, yet to be finalized, reflects Trump's dissatisfaction with current defense leaders, particularly those associated with Mark Milley. The move could stir significant changes at the Department of Defense.

Updated: 14-11-2024 02:32 IST
In an unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly drawing up plans to dismiss a number of high-ranking military officers, potentially including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to insiders.

The initiative, spurred by Trump's previous criticism of defense leaders, arises amid his administration's formation post-election victory on November 5. Sources emphasize the plan's early stage and uncertainty regarding Trump's approval.

Current and former officials caution against the upheaval's potential disruption, given global tensions. However, the transition team argues the need to reduce perceived bureaucratic inefficiency within the U.S. military leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

