Fiery Debate Erupts Over Treaty of Waitangi Reinterpretation Bill

New Zealand's parliament was the scene of fiery exchanges on Thursday as lawmakers weighed in on a divisive bill proposing changes to the interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi. The bill, backed by ACT New Zealand, a partner in the centre-right coalition, sparked a national debate on Indigenous rights.

Originally signed in 1840 between the British Crown and Maori chiefs, the Treaty of Waitangi remains a touchstone for legislation today. The proposed bill passed its first reading, advancing to committee despite considerable opposition from the Maori and their supporters, who believe it threatens Indigenous rights.

The proposal has incited a nine-day protest march toward Wellington. However, coalition partners the National Party and New Zealand First have expressed conditional support, only agreeing to an initial reading. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has indicated his focus will remain squarely on economic improvements and public safety concerns.

