BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to the electorate for supporting their party following the completion of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The polling witnessed a notable 64.86 percent voter turnout across 43 constituencies, and was characterized by peaceful and enthusiastic participation among various voter demographics.

The BJP targets victory against the JMM-led coalition, focusing on Jharkhand's development, as voters anticipate the outcome of subsequent election phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)