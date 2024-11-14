Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase

Anurag Thakur expresses gratitude towards voters for supporting BJP in the initial phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. With a 64.86% turnout, surpassing 2019 figures, peaceful polling was reported by the Election Commission across 43 constituencies, including areas battling extremism. Key political figures eagerly await results from the upcoming phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:38 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to the electorate for supporting their party following the completion of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The polling witnessed a notable 64.86 percent voter turnout across 43 constituencies, and was characterized by peaceful and enthusiastic participation among various voter demographics.

The BJP targets victory against the JMM-led coalition, focusing on Jharkhand's development, as voters anticipate the outcome of subsequent election phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

