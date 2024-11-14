Honoring Nehru: The Visionary Architect of Modern India

On Thursday, the Congress party paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized Nehru's democratic and progressive values as fundamental to the nation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored Nehru, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping modern India. His contributions during India's freedom struggle and subsequent development were acknowledged as invaluable to the nation's history.

The memorial event underscored Nehru's enduring influence on Indian democracy and governance, as the Congress and its leaders continue to cherish his legacy, advocating for a society guided by his ideals of inclusiveness and progress.

