Honoring Nehru: The Visionary Architect of Modern India

The Congress party paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary. Leaders praised his democratic and progressive values, acknowledging his role in India's freedom struggle and his contributions to modern India's development. Nehru's enduring legacy continues to inspire generations.

On Thursday, the Congress party paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized Nehru's democratic and progressive values as fundamental to the nation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored Nehru, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping modern India. His contributions during India's freedom struggle and subsequent development were acknowledged as invaluable to the nation's history.

The memorial event underscored Nehru's enduring influence on Indian democracy and governance, as the Congress and its leaders continue to cherish his legacy, advocating for a society guided by his ideals of inclusiveness and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

