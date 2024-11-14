Market Waves: The Ripple Effect of Trump's Victory

European and global markets have been heavily influenced by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, showcasing significant movements like a bitcoin rally, increased Treasury yields, and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

Despite expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, the dollar reached a one-year high. Trump's promises of tax cuts, potential import tariffs, and wider budget deficits contribute to this economic bullishness, anticipating an increase in government borrowing and inflation pressure.

In Europe, upcoming GDP and employment data will provide further market insights. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming remarks might reveal more on U.S. economic projections, though much depends on how Trump's planned policies unfold.

