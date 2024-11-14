Left Menu

Uncertain Leadership: Mahayuti's Chief Minister Question Looms

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated there's no predetermined formula for selecting the next chief minister of the Mahayuti alliance, and a decision will follow the assembly poll results. Discussions involve leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The Mahayuti alliance hasn't announced a CM candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political arena is abuzz with speculation as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced there is no set formula for selecting the next chief minister of the Mahayuti alliance. The decision will hinge on the assembly poll results due on November 23.

Interacting with reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis, a senior BJP figure, dismissed the notion that the party with the most seats or highest strike rate would automatically claim the chief ministership. Currently, the ruling alliance includes BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and NCP headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The choice of chief minister will be determined by the national leaders of these parties, including Shinde, Pawar, and the BJP Parliamentary Board. Amid the tight race against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to unveil its CM candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

