Uncertain Leadership: Mahayuti's Chief Minister Question Looms

Maharashtra's political arena is abuzz with speculation as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced there is no set formula for selecting the next chief minister of the Mahayuti alliance. The decision will hinge on the assembly poll results due on November 23.

Interacting with reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis, a senior BJP figure, dismissed the notion that the party with the most seats or highest strike rate would automatically claim the chief ministership. Currently, the ruling alliance includes BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and NCP headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The choice of chief minister will be determined by the national leaders of these parties, including Shinde, Pawar, and the BJP Parliamentary Board. Amid the tight race against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to unveil its CM candidate.

