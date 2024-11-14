Electoral Turmoil: Allegations of Booth Capturing in Assam's Samaguri Bypoll
Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain has accused the ruling BJP of booth capturing, rigging, and coercion during the Samaguri by-election. A complaint was filed demanding repolling in 33 stations. Allegations targeted BJP MLAs and workers for violating election guidelines, leading to violence and multiple complaints.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate for the Samaguri constituency, Tanzil Hussain, has accused the ruling BJP of engaging in booth capturing, rigging, coercion, and undue influence in the recent by-elections.
Hussain filed a complaint with the returning officer, demanding repolling in 33 stations allegedly affected. He cited violations by BJP MLAs Jitu Goswami and Rupak Sharma, who reportedly visited booths without authority and intimidated Congress supporters.
Hussain also criticized BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma for manhandling Congress agents. The bypolls recorded a high voter turnout, with reports of sporadic violence and multiple complaints filed by both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
