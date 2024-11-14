Electoral Turmoil: Allegations of Booth Capturing in Assam's Samaguri Bypoll

Congress candidate for the Samaguri constituency, Tanzil Hussain, has accused the ruling BJP of engaging in booth capturing, rigging, coercion, and undue influence in the recent by-elections.

Hussain filed a complaint with the returning officer, demanding repolling in 33 stations allegedly affected. He cited violations by BJP MLAs Jitu Goswami and Rupak Sharma, who reportedly visited booths without authority and intimidated Congress supporters.

Hussain also criticized BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma for manhandling Congress agents. The bypolls recorded a high voter turnout, with reports of sporadic violence and multiple complaints filed by both parties.

