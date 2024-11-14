Left Menu

Electoral Turmoil: Allegations of Booth Capturing in Assam's Samaguri Bypoll

Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain has accused the ruling BJP of booth capturing, rigging, and coercion during the Samaguri by-election. A complaint was filed demanding repolling in 33 stations. Allegations targeted BJP MLAs and workers for violating election guidelines, leading to violence and multiple complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:03 IST
Electoral Turmoil: Allegations of Booth Capturing in Assam's Samaguri Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate for the Samaguri constituency, Tanzil Hussain, has accused the ruling BJP of engaging in booth capturing, rigging, coercion, and undue influence in the recent by-elections.

Hussain filed a complaint with the returning officer, demanding repolling in 33 stations allegedly affected. He cited violations by BJP MLAs Jitu Goswami and Rupak Sharma, who reportedly visited booths without authority and intimidated Congress supporters.

Hussain also criticized BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma for manhandling Congress agents. The bypolls recorded a high voter turnout, with reports of sporadic violence and multiple complaints filed by both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024