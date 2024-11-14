Left Menu

Senator Cornyn Pushes for Gaetz Ethics Report Review

Republican Senator John Cornyn seeks to examine a congressional ethics report on Matt Gaetz, related to allegations of misconduct. Gaetz resigned from the U.S. House, ending an Ethics Committee probe. Despite previous Justice Department investigations, Gaetz was not charged, but his nomination for attorney general sparks scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:39 IST
Republican Senator John Cornyn expressed a strong desire to review an unreleased congressional ethics report regarding Matt Gaetz, nominated for attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Gaetz's resignation from the U.S. House halts an Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Gaetz had been under scrutiny by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking accusations involving a minor. In 2023, prosecutors informed him that no criminal charges would be pursued. Despite this, Cornyn emphasizes the need for a thorough Senate investigation, free from limitations, as Gaetz's potential confirmation raises questions.

Cornyn confirmed his intent to examine the ethics findings: "Absolutely," he noted, underscoring the importance of accessing all pertinent information from the House Ethics Committee in assessing Gaetz's suitability for the Justice Department role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

