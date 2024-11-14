Left Menu

A Military Shakeup: Trump's Transition Team Plans Potential Overhaul

Members of Donald Trump's transition team are considering firing key military officers, including those associated with Mark Milley, Trump's former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The potential firings aim to overhaul Pentagon leadership, with the proposed changes allegedly more about addressing perceived loyalty issues than strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:15 IST
A Military Shakeup: Trump's Transition Team Plans Potential Overhaul

Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly drafting plans to remove several high-ranking military officers, including potential changes within the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sources close to the situation disclosed. This unprecedented move follows Trump's controversial past criticism of defense leaders.

One source expressed doubts about the feasibility of such extensive military leadership changes, noting the proposal's early-stage development. The new administration could target officers linked to Mark Milley, a critic of Trump, highlighting an ongoing loyalty issue within the Pentagon.

Changes to the military's leadership structure are aimed at streamlining the command, but the extensive list of potential firings includes Air Force General C.Q. Brown among others. Critics warn that these plans could disrupt military stability in a globally turbulent time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024