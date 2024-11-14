A Military Shakeup: Trump's Transition Team Plans Potential Overhaul

Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly drafting plans to remove several high-ranking military officers, including potential changes within the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sources close to the situation disclosed. This unprecedented move follows Trump's controversial past criticism of defense leaders.

One source expressed doubts about the feasibility of such extensive military leadership changes, noting the proposal's early-stage development. The new administration could target officers linked to Mark Milley, a critic of Trump, highlighting an ongoing loyalty issue within the Pentagon.

Changes to the military's leadership structure are aimed at streamlining the command, but the extensive list of potential firings includes Air Force General C.Q. Brown among others. Critics warn that these plans could disrupt military stability in a globally turbulent time.

