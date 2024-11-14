Geagea Calls for Disarmament to End Lebanon's Conflict

Lebanon's Christian party leader, Samir Geagea, has called for Hezbollah to disarm in order to halt the ongoing conflict with Israel, which has caused major destruction. Speaking to Reuters, Geagea stressed the urgency of removing weapons to spare Lebanon further devastation and revive peace through diplomatic solutions.

Hezbollah initiated conflict after supporting Hamas' attacks on Israel, leading to escalated Israeli military actions. Geagea suggested leveraging the pressure of war to normalize Lebanon's situation by disbanding armed factions beyond state control, aligning with international accords.

Geagea, acknowledging Lebanon's sectarian divisions, opposed a forceful disarmament by the Lebanese army, fearing potential civil unrest. He emphasized his party's commitment to peace despite Lebanon's economic struggles and sectarian tensions fueled by the displacement of thousands due to the conflict.

