Geagea Calls for Disarmament to End Lebanon's Conflict

Samir Geagea, head of Lebanon's Christian party, demands Iran-backed Hezbollah disarm to stop the destructive war with Israel. He emphasizes diplomatic resolutions and warns against an arms race. Geagea cites Lebanon's sectarian past while urging peace and cooperation with international resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's Christian party leader, Samir Geagea, has called for Hezbollah to disarm in order to halt the ongoing conflict with Israel, which has caused major destruction. Speaking to Reuters, Geagea stressed the urgency of removing weapons to spare Lebanon further devastation and revive peace through diplomatic solutions.

Hezbollah initiated conflict after supporting Hamas' attacks on Israel, leading to escalated Israeli military actions. Geagea suggested leveraging the pressure of war to normalize Lebanon's situation by disbanding armed factions beyond state control, aligning with international accords.

Geagea, acknowledging Lebanon's sectarian divisions, opposed a forceful disarmament by the Lebanese army, fearing potential civil unrest. He emphasized his party's commitment to peace despite Lebanon's economic struggles and sectarian tensions fueled by the displacement of thousands due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

