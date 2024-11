Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: Israel's Airstrikes Heighten Regional Conflict

Israel intensified its military operations, conducting airstrikes in Damascus and surrounding areas, leading to at least 15 deaths and several injuries, as reported by Syria's state news agency.

The strikes targeted Islamic Jihad infrastructure, which Israel accuses of collaborating with Hamas in recent attacks on southern Israel. The Israeli military affirmed ongoing operations against Islamic Jihad across the region.

The Middle East is witnessing heightened tensions as the conflict reverberates across Lebanon and Syria, with increased Israeli airstrikes and significant casualties reported in these regions.

