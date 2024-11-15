Dave McCormick's Stunning Victory in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Republican Dave McCormick has secured a significant victory in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, defeating Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and bolstering Republican hopes of reclaiming a majority in the chamber. The win was announced by Decision Desk HQ on Thursday, a week after the Associated Press called the race for McCormick.

Pennsylvania is set to conduct a statewide recount, as McCormick's lead is within the legally required margin of one-half of one percent, according to Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt. Currently, McCormick holds 3,380,310 votes, or 48.93%, compared to Casey's 3,350,972 votes, or 48.50%.

McCormick, a U.S. Army combat veteran, campaigned on his national security experience from the George W. Bush administration and his tenure at Bridgewater Associates, a top hedge fund. He focused on economic and foreign policy issues, linking Casey with prominent Democratic figures such as President Joe Biden, whom McCormick criticized for economic policies and perceived weaknesses in foreign relations.

