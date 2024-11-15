Left Menu

Jamie Dimon Steers Clear of Trump's Cabinet

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, will not be part of Donald Trump's administration despite earlier speculation. Trump confirmed the decision on social media. Dimon, who has headed JPMorgan for 19 years, remains in his role at the bank and did not endorse any presidential candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 01:22 IST
Jamie Dimon Steers Clear of Trump's Cabinet
Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will not be joining President-elect Donald Trump's administration, as announced by Trump on social media.

Despite earlier rumors that Dimon could be a potential candidate for Treasury secretary, he confirmed he plans to stay at the bank.

Dimon, known for his frequent visits to Washington and discussions on various policy issues, continues as one of the most notable figures in corporate America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024