Jamie Dimon Steers Clear of Trump's Cabinet
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, will not be part of Donald Trump's administration despite earlier speculation. Trump confirmed the decision on social media. Dimon, who has headed JPMorgan for 19 years, remains in his role at the bank and did not endorse any presidential candidate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 01:22 IST
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will not be joining President-elect Donald Trump's administration, as announced by Trump on social media.
Despite earlier rumors that Dimon could be a potential candidate for Treasury secretary, he confirmed he plans to stay at the bank.
Dimon, known for his frequent visits to Washington and discussions on various policy issues, continues as one of the most notable figures in corporate America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
