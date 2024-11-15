Left Menu

NPP Sweeps Parliamentary Polls with Landslide Victory

The National People's Power (NPP) party, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, triumphed in the recent parliamentary election, securing a decisive lead with over 62% of the votes. The main opposition parties suffered significant losses, with the NPP projected to achieve an absolute majority.

Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:08 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The National People's Power (NPP) party, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has emerged victorious in the recent parliamentary election, achieving a commanding lead with 62% of the national vote.

By 6 am local time on Friday, the NPP secured 35 out of the 196 seats available through proportional representation. Main opposition parties, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National Democratic Front (NDF), have been severely weakened, obtaining only 18% and less than 5% of the votes, respectively. The SJB won 8 seats, while the NDP managed just one seat.

The Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP), associated with the Rajapaksa family, ranked fourth but gained only two seats. Experts highlight the NPP's substantial gains compared to the September presidential election, predicting that the party may surpass 150 seats, achieving an outright majority in the 225-member assembly.

