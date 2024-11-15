Landslide Victory for Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition: Dissanayake's NPP Triumphs

The political landscape of Sri Lanka witnessed a significant shift as President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) declared a resounding victory in the snap general election. Provoked by the country's ongoing financial struggles, the election saw the NPP secure 44 out of 225 seats, marking a dramatic increase from their previous tally of three.

According to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, the Marxist-leaning coalition garnered over 62% of the votes, with over 5 million supporters backing Dissanayake's policies aimed at aiding the impoverished. The election results herald a transformative moment in Sri Lanka's political sphere, as indicated by the president himself.

In stark contrast, the primary opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, led by Sajith Premadasa, managed just 11 seats with 19% of the vote. The electoral process involved over 17 million Sri Lankans casting their votes amidst records of participation, heightening the stakes in the island nation's quest for political stability and economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)