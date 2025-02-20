Rouble Surges Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

On Thursday, the Russian rouble showcased a robust performance, trading stronger than the 90-mark against the U.S. dollar. This came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. By 1000 GMT, the rouble appreciated by 1.1%, reaching 88.70 in the OTC market.

"The rouble could see further appreciation with more favorable geopolitical developments," analysts at Alor brokerage mentioned in a note. Additionally, the rouble climbed 1.8% to 12.12 against China's yuan, a significant currency on the Moscow stock exchange.

This year, the Russian currency has surged almost 22% against the dollar, driven by anticipated easing of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)