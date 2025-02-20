Rouble Surges Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar, trading below the 90 mark after U.S. political developments. It also rose against the Chinese yuan, with gains driven by optimistic geopolitical sentiment easing tensions between Russia and the West. The currency has increased nearly 22% this year.
On Thursday, the Russian rouble showcased a robust performance, trading stronger than the 90-mark against the U.S. dollar. This came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. By 1000 GMT, the rouble appreciated by 1.1%, reaching 88.70 in the OTC market.
"The rouble could see further appreciation with more favorable geopolitical developments," analysts at Alor brokerage mentioned in a note. Additionally, the rouble climbed 1.8% to 12.12 against China's yuan, a significant currency on the Moscow stock exchange.
This year, the Russian currency has surged almost 22% against the dollar, driven by anticipated easing of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
