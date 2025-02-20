Rekha Gupta to Lead 'Viksit Delhi' as New Chief Minister Amidst Political Shift

In a significant political development, BJP MP K Laxman declared the ousting of Arvind Kejriwal's administration, paving the way for a 'Viksit Delhi' under the newly designated Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Laxman indicated nationwide attention is focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Exuding confidence in the newly formed government, BJP MLA Anil Sharma described the cabinet as highly capable, noting its youthful composition. Sharma expressed certainty that Delhi is poised for substantial progress under Rekha Gupta's leadership, a sentiment echoed by the public's excitement about the BJP's strategic alignment with PM Modi's vision.

Rekha Gupta, set to take the oath at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, will become Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister. Succeeding Atishi, Gupta, an elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh, previously held positions within BJP Mahila Morcha and national executive committee, championing various social welfare campaigns. The BJP's return to power, securing 48 out of 70 seats, marks a notable political shift in the national capital after nearly three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)