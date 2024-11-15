Left Menu

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Convicted - Faces Legal Turmoil

A South Korean court convicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of election law violations, issuing a suspended one-year prison sentence. Lee plans to appeal, claiming the decision is flawed. He faces potential disqualification from office if certain penalties are finalized. Lee, accused of various charges, is expected to run in the 2027 presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:52 IST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Convicted - Faces Legal Turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

On Friday, a South Korean court handed down a conviction to Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition party, on charges of election law violations. The ruling included a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Following the hearing, Lee expressed his intention to appeal. 'I will be appealing. Beginning with the basic facts, it is a conclusion that is difficult to accept,' he stated.

The conviction presents significant political ramifications for Lee. Should any prison sentence or a fine of over one million won ($710) become effective, it would result in his expulsion from parliament and a five-year ban on election participation. The verdict stems from allegations of making false statements during his 2021 presidential campaign regarding his acquaintance with a city official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024