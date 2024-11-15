South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Convicted - Faces Legal Turmoil
A South Korean court convicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of election law violations, issuing a suspended one-year prison sentence. Lee plans to appeal, claiming the decision is flawed. He faces potential disqualification from office if certain penalties are finalized. Lee, accused of various charges, is expected to run in the 2027 presidential election.
On Friday, a South Korean court handed down a conviction to Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition party, on charges of election law violations. The ruling included a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, as reported by Yonhap news agency.
Following the hearing, Lee expressed his intention to appeal. 'I will be appealing. Beginning with the basic facts, it is a conclusion that is difficult to accept,' he stated.
The conviction presents significant political ramifications for Lee. Should any prison sentence or a fine of over one million won ($710) become effective, it would result in his expulsion from parliament and a five-year ban on election participation. The verdict stems from allegations of making false statements during his 2021 presidential campaign regarding his acquaintance with a city official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
