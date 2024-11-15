Maharashtra’s Political Battlefield: Sanjay Singh vs. BJP's Language of Division

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has made bold claims against the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He stated that the people were fed up with BJP's language of hate and were prepared to defeat it at the ballot.

While in Nagpur campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, Singh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed partiality against Maharashtra by channeling Rs 2 lakh crore of investments to Gujarat.

Singh criticized the BJP's campaign slogan 'batenge toh katenge', suggesting people remain united to ensure the fall of the BJP in the elections. He expressed confidence in the MVA's victory, citing widespread dissatisfaction among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)