Left Menu

Maharashtra’s Political Battlefield: Sanjay Singh vs. BJP's Language of Division

AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized BJP's divisive tactics in Maharashtra's elections. Singh accused PM Modi of favoring Gujarat over Maharashtra in investments. Confident about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's chances, Singh urged voters not to fall for BJP's 'divide and perish' strategy, promoting unity against the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:32 IST
Maharashtra’s Political Battlefield: Sanjay Singh vs. BJP's Language of Division
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has made bold claims against the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He stated that the people were fed up with BJP's language of hate and were prepared to defeat it at the ballot.

While in Nagpur campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, Singh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed partiality against Maharashtra by channeling Rs 2 lakh crore of investments to Gujarat.

Singh criticized the BJP's campaign slogan 'batenge toh katenge', suggesting people remain united to ensure the fall of the BJP in the elections. He expressed confidence in the MVA's victory, citing widespread dissatisfaction among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024