Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power Seizes Historic Victory
Sri Lanka's National People’s Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has gained a majority in parliament. The NPP won 123 out of 171 declared seats and is on track for an absolute majority. The party's victory in Jaffna marks a historic breakthrough for Sinhala majority parties.
Sri Lanka's political landscape has shifted dramatically with the National People's Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, securing a majority in parliament, as confirmed by the election commission. NPP emerged victorious with 123 out of the 171 seats declared by 11 am.
This victory is historic, particularly for dominating the Jaffna district, the cultural heart of the Tamil minority, which has been overwhelmed by Sinhala majority parties for the first time. NPP's success is seen in their clinching of three out of six seats in this key region.
The party swept 6.8 million votes nationally, taking a lead over traditional rivals. Celebrated for bridging ethnic community divides, NPP is on the path to claiming an absolute majority with anticipated gains from remaining seats, marking an unprecedented political shift.
