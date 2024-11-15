Controversy as RFK Jr. Tapped for U.S. Health Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known environmental activist and vaccine misinformation advocate, as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services has rekindled debates among scientists and public health professionals.

Experts, including Dr. Krishanthi Subramaniam from the University of Liverpool and Professor Johnjoe McFadden from the University of Surrey, warn about the potential negative impact on vaccination efforts should Kennedy assume this leadership role, given his contentious stance on vaccines.

Concerns persist among markets as well, with analysts highlighting potential repercussions on the pharmaceutical industry, emphasizing the importance of understanding the incoming administration's policy directions concerning healthcare and vaccine regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)