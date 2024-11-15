Unrest in Abkhazia: A Struggle Over Russian Investment

In a dramatic turn of events, protesters in the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia stormed the parliamentary building, demanding the resignation of their self-styled leader over an unpopular deal with Moscow.

Using a truck to break through security barriers, protesters entered the parliament and took control, with videos showing them chanting in the corridors. Opposition leader Eshsou Kakalia confirmed their hold over the building.

The confrontation centers on an investment pact with Russia, which critics claim could make property unaffordable for locals by increasing the flow of Russian capital. The move echoes previous episodes of unrest, highlighting enduring tensions over Abkhazia's geopolitical future.

